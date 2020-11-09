Man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Kavango region

A 54-year-old man died on the spot on Saturday after he was bumped by a vehicle while walking on the B10 main road between Nkurenkuru and Rundu, the police have said.

The Namibian Police Force in its weekend crime report availed here on Sunday said the incident happened at 22h30 on Saturday when the driver of a white Toyota Hilux who was driving from Oshakati to Rundu allegedly bumped the pedestrian who was walking on the road.

The pedestrian died on the spot and his next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident at Mpezo village in the Kavango West Region, a man whose age is unknown is fighting for his life in intensive care unit of the Rundu State Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at the left side of the collarbone while trying to separate a fight between a man and a woman.

The incident happened last week Thursday and the suspect has not been arrested yet.

Police investigations into both matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency