Man dies after horseback riding accident at Witvlei

A 45-year-old died after he allegedly hit his head against a metal bar while horseback riding at a farm in the Witvlei

area of the Omaheke Region on Wednesday.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Friday said the incident occurred at around 14h00, when the

deceased, who was a worker on the farm, was instructed to go gather cattle from a nearby camp along with his colleague.

It is further alleged that the colleague was closing the gate of the kraal and the deceased proceeded ahead. He allegedly heard a bang sound and when he turned to see what made the sound, he allegedly saw the deceased falling from the horse after he allegedly hit his head against an iron bar.

The deceased was then allegedly transported to the Witvlei clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Jackson Kawaya and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

No foul play is suspected and police investigations continue

Source: Namibia Press Agency