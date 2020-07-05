Man dies in accident on Combat-Otavi road

A 25-year-old man on Saturday night died on the spot after a sedan vehicle he was travelling in bumped into the mountain situated adjacent the road on the Otavi-Kombat road.

The Otjozondjupa Region’s Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday in an interview with Nampa said the deceased has been identified as Michael Haundjonjo from Otavi.

Haundjonjo was a passenger in the vehicle, together with other two occupants including the 27-year-old driver.

“They were on their way to a plot situated between Otavi and Kombat, and at about five kilometres east of Otavi on the portion of the B8 road passing in between the mountains, their sedan crashed into a section of the mountain, killing Haundjonjo there,” Mbeha said.

The driver and another 20-year-old male passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Tsumeb State Hospital the same Saturday night.

A culpable homicide case has been opened against the driver at the Otavi Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency