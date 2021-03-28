Man killed on Tsumeb-Oshivelo road

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Oshivelo in the Oshikoto Region have registered a culpable homicide case after a truck allegedly ran over a 19-year-old man on the Tsumeb-Oshivelo road on Saturday. The man died instantly.

The deceased has been identified as Jean-Paul Michael Böck, a resident of Swakopmund in the Erongo Region.

NamPol Commander for the Oshikoto Region, Commissioner Armas Shivute, in a crime report issued the same day said it is alleged that Böck was hit by the truck while chasing a puppy that had escaped from a parked vehicle.

He was travelling with others in a dark blue Volkswagen Golf on the way to Ongwediva in the Oshana Region when the incident happened.

His body is taken to the Omuthiya police mortuary for an autopsy and his next of kin have been informed about his death.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency