Man loses N.dollars 100 000 in fake car deal

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Ongwediva in the Oshana Region are investigating a case of theft under false pretence, allegedly after a fake car dealer conned a man of N.dollars 100 000 at the town on Friday.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the NamPol Community Affairs office in the region on Saturday said the two allegedly started discussions on Facebook recently regarding the car deal and agreed to meet at the open market (omatala) to finalise it.

Aiyambo said upon their meeting at the open market in Ongwediva, the victim reportedly decided to buy the Facebook-promised car from the suspected conman, who is only known to him by his Facebook name, Thomas.

The duo met at around 18h37 when the complainant allegedly handed N.dollars 100 000 over to the suspect in exchange of the car key.

It is alleged that the complainant after receiving the key went to where the car was parked, leaving the suspect behind.

Eventually, the key the complainant received was not for the car in question and by the time he came back to the suspect he had already disappeared and remains at large.

While the victim was looking for the suspect inside the omatala, Aiyambo said another unknown man came out and drove away the car.

“The suspect remains unknown to the complainant, his mobile phone has been off since then and he is not yet arrested,” Aiyambo noted, adding that police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency