Media practitioners celebrate World Press Freedom Day

Several media personnel have emphasised the ability to inform and educate masses without fear and with integrity as one of the many reasons why press freedom is important.

World press freedom day is celebrated world on 03 May annually and this year’s theme is “Journalism Without Fear or Favour”.

Erongo Region based Freelance journalist Taati Niilenge told Nampa that she is privileged to report as is and not having to fear for consequences, especially on her life.

“I can go to any place and get access to anybody for interviews. This is the opposite for some of my journalist friends in certain countries who both keep telling me that they fear for their lives daily as anything deemed inappropriate by that country’s government could either lead to jail or something even worse, she said.”

Maria David, Journalist at the Informante media outlet expressed that the day to her is a reminder of how it is for journalists to be defended from any sort of attack and paying tribute to those who those who have lost their lives during the exercise of their professionalism.

Confidante Newspaper’s Maria Kandjungu describes press freedom as the ability to practice journalism freely, within the laws, but without fear of intimidation and/or prosecution and without interference from the government or any other entity.

Freelance Journalist Ester Mbathera said the day to her is a reflection on her responsibilities of reporting the truth while promoting democratic values.

“We should continue to report critically on government actions as our leaders have a commitment to press freedom,” Mbathera noted.

Producer at a radio station at the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation Franklin Shitaleni described press freedom as not only the right for journalists to spread information but the position in which they practise media ethics.

“It takes a true media practitioner to be able to be very ethical with information and be able to think on behalf of a consumer on what the type of information is they would like to know how I can bring that across ethically as a media practitioner and is it verifiable,” he stressed.

Public Relations Officer at the Office of the Ombudsman Aurelia David said press freedom enables the electorate hold leaders accountable.

“In countries where press freedom is limited and controlled, the public are mostly kept in the dark,” David noted.

She however stressed that although press freedom is power, it should not be used to as a toll to instigate violence, hatred or discrimination.

“Journalists have the responsibility to use their freedom accordingly”.

