Miller wins third race of Food Lover’s Market TT series

Alex Miller won the third race of the Food Lover’s Market (FLM) elite men’s individual Time Trial (TT) series held at Matchless Mine outside Windhoek on Wednesday.

This was the third out of four scheduled races in the FLM TT series. The most ranked riders in the male and female category will be crowned series winners.

Miller, who won the opening race of the series but did not start in the second race of the series last week at Döbra, beat Drikus Coetzee on Wednesday with just 92 tenths of a second.

To win the third race of the FLM TT, Miller completed the 18.6 kilometre (km) route in 29 minutes, 24 seconds and two tenths (29:24.02) while Coetzee came second in 29:24.94.

Despite finishing second, Coetzee leads the overall points standing with 1 010 points, while Kai Pritzen who finished third is ranked second overall with 910 points. Konrad Marais, who finished fifth, is ranked third overall with 870 points.

Miller is ranked sixth with 700 points from the two races he competed in.

In the elite women’s category, Michelle Vorster continued with her dominance after winning all three races. She now leads with 1 050 points.

Vorster completed the third race in a time of 34:49 while Michelle Doman who is ranked second in the overall standing with 950 points, was four minutes and 33 seconds behind her, finishing in a time of 38:16.

Irene Steyn, who overall is ranked sixth with 580 points, finished third in a time of 38:33.

Melissa Hinz who was in fourth place with a time of 38:40 is ranked third overall with 910 points.

In the junior men’s category Hugo Hahn won the third race in a time of 30:50. He is ranked fourth with 700 points. Bergran Jensen who is leading the standing with 1 050 points, came second with 31:30, while Jurgen van Wyk who is ranked second with 950 points came third in 31:30.

Rayven Olivier is ranked third overall with 890 points and finished fourth in a time of 47:04.

Monique du Plessis was the only rider who competed in the junior women’s category. She completed the race in a time of 42:15. Corrilly Yates, who is the other rider, did not compete in the third race but she is second with 660 points while Du Plessis has 1 050 points.

The last race series of the FLM TT series is scheduled for 15 July at Döbra.

Source: Namibia Press Agency