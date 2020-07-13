Minister of Health and Social Services on Monday announced 76 new positive Coronavirus cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Monday announced 76 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Delivering the daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Monday, the health minister said the new cases include 73 cases from Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region.

He said two are from Windhoek in the Khomas Region and one from Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas Region.

The youngest confirmed case is three years old while the oldest is 49. All new cases are clinically stable and contact tracing is ongoing.

One of the cases recorded in Windhoek is a Namibian student who travelled from Russia through Germany on 10 July 2020 and went straight to a quarantine facility.

Source: Namibia Press Agency