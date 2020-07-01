Minister of Health and Social Services Shangula today reported that Namibia has 52 new positive coronavirus cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula today reported that Namibia has 52 new positive coronavirus cases, the highest number in a single day since the first case was reported in March 2020.

During an update at the COVID-19 information centre in the capital, Shangula said 51 cases are from Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region, while one case is from a quarantine facility in the ||Kharas Region, adding that of the total number of new cases, 34 are males and 18 females ranging between one and 59 years old.

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Namibia now stands at 257, no deaths have been recorded so far.

So far, 9 551 total samples have been tested, while 811 active contacts have been established and are being monitored.

A total of 3 867 people have been quarantined and 2 988 people were discharged from the quarantine facilities, while 879 people are still in quarantine facilities across the country.

Furthermore Shangula asked people, especially those in quarantine facilities, to remain patient as there is a delay in the releasing of laboratory results.

“We are currently experiencing a backlog in the turnaround time for the laboratory results; this is occasioned by the expanded targeted testing that is ongoing at the coastal areas,” he explained.

Source: Namibia Press Agency