Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia has recorded 536 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28 259.

The confirmed cases had a gender distribution of 240 males and 296 females, with the youngest person being one month old and the oldest, 100 years old.

Three deaths were also reported including two from Windhoek and one from Lüderitz.

Of the total cases announced on Sunday, the Erongo Region recorded the highest number at 112 followed by Khomas with 104.

Shangula said it was worrisome that cases were recorded in 13 of the 14 regions.

He further pointed out that Erongo is emerging as a new hotspot, representing 21 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency