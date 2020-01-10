The Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that a tremor was recorded approximately 23 kilometres north of Kamanjab on Wednesday.

The event was recorded at 06h47 on five seismic stations of the Namibia Seismology Network at Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Gobabis, and Karibib a media statement availed to Nampa by the ministry reads.

'The earthquake was shallow at a depth of less than 10 kilometres,' it said.

The ministry advised people who find themselves in the area to take precautionary measures in case another tremor is felt.

It said they those who find themselves indoors should try going outside safely when possible, or otherwise stand near door frames or find refuge under a table.

If outdoors, they should find a clear spot well clear of buildings, trees, and power lines.

Source: Namibia Press Agency