Three minor children from Korokoko village in the Ndiyona Constituency of the Kavango East Region died on Monday after they allegedly ate a suspicious poisonous traditionally prepared spinach.

Namibian Police Force Acting Crime Coordinator and head of operations in the region, Deputy Commissioner VIlho Kalwenya confirmed the deaths to Nampa on Tuesday saying the minors aged four, six, and two years, allegedly died after their aunt cooked mahangu porridge prepared with traditional spinach known locally as “Mudika.”

The traditional spinach is believed to have contained unknown suspicious poisonous substances, he added.

He said the four-year-old girl died on Monday at around 11h00 upon arrival at the Nyangana hospital while the six-year-old boy and the two-year-old girl died at 02h00 and 06h00 in the Rundu Intermediate Hospital on Tuesday, respectively.

“Both were rushed by family members to Nyangana hospital for medical attention when they started showing signs of suspicious poisoning after eating the food and were transferred to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital, the same day of the incident, “said Kalwenya.

According to Kalwenya the minors were four in total, saying the fourth one, an 11-year-old boy survived the ordeal and has been admitted to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital, reported to be in a stable condition.

“The deceased were all living with their mother at Korokoko village where their mother’s sister prepared the food to feed everyone in the house. This however led to the death of the deceased,” Kalwenya explained.

He said the bodies of the deceased are in the Nyangana and Rundu mortuaries and the next of kin have been informed, while two inquests were opened to look further into the death of the deceased minors.

Source: Namibia Press Agency