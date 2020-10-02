More than 200 arrested on drug-related matters over two months

More than 200 suspects were arrested on drug-related matters across the country over the past two months and drugs worth nearly N.dollars 1.3 million seized.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in a media statement on Thursday said 140 suspects were arrested between 01 and 31 August and drugs valued at N.dollars 471 530 seized over the same period.

The drugs seized include cannabis, mandrax, cocaine powder and crack cocaine.

The suspects included 130 Namibians, four Congolese nationals, two Zambian nationals and one person each from Angola, Spain, Kenya and Liberia.

Between 01 and 30 September, 82 suspects were arrested with drugs that included cannabis, mandrax, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA and magic mushrooms.

The drugs seized in September were valued at N.dollars 815 420.

The suspects included 76 Namibians, one Congolese, one Cameroonian, one Tanzanian and one German national, as well as a South African and Zambian national.

“The Namibian Police and stakeholders continue to educate the nation about the dangers related to drugs, in so doing discourage the public’s involvement in dealing, using and possession of drugs,” the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency