Motorsport will find the going tough after COVID-19

Richard Slamet, chairperson of the Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) says even if Covid-19 ended today it will be hard for them to start competitions since most teams have been affected by the pandemic.

With the Namibia Sport Commission releasing a list of contact and non-contact sports on Wednesday, motor sport formed part of the sport codes that can resume with their training as long as they follow all the regulations that has been put in place.

The WMC chairperson told Nampa on Thursday, they will probably be starting with a few teams who are ready to set up as well as test their cars.

“We are not going to have any competition during stage two of the lockdown but training under a booking system will be allowed for those teams that want to do so,” said Slamet.

He added that despite teams getting ready their biggest concern will be the hosting of championships.

“We really don’t know if we are going to have a championship this year, because if we can’t race then it won’t make sense that the will be a championship. Another problem is the economy took a slump and most of the teams will not have the funds to partake in these competitions so even if lockdown was done tomorrow teams won’t have the funds to continue or compete in events,”

Slamet who is also the chairperson of the Tara Rally organising committee stated that this year’s rally might not happen but if it happens the number of competitors might be less.

“This year the Tara Rally it will have to be very small as it’s an expensive exercise not only for the sponsor but also for those competing in it. Cars have technical crew which makes the travelling expensive because one has to cater for their whole teams’ accommodation and other expenses like transporting the car which is expensive,” stated Slamet who added that with teams running out of funds and the economy currently struggling one can’t just compete when you don’t have funds.

He said as a club the WMC has been affected by C0vid-19 because they have bills to pay for maintenance of the venue as well as stuff salaries but due to the pandemic the club has not been bringing in any revenue which is now making it difficult.

Source: Namibia Press Agency