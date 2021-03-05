The Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) on Thursday announced that it will construct six classrooms and a storeroom for the Omatako Primary School in the Otjozondjupa Region through its Rural Schools Project.

Speaking during a media conference, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said that over N.dollars 1.2 million has been availed to aid the construction of classrooms which will help to discontinue the current unconducive reality of learners being taught in the army barracks that were built before independence.

“This cannot continue and therefore, with a sense of relief, we are glad to announce that in exactly three months from today, the pupils of Omatako Primary School will be taught in modern and conducive classrooms that encourage learners’ active participation in education,” Ekandjo said.

Ekandjo noted that the initiative is focused on rural schools due to disparities that exist between rural and urban schools and serves as a dedication to ensuring that learners become who they aspire to become irrespective of their circumstances.

“We look at all rural schools in conjunction with the Education Ministry and we select schools with the greatest need. Omatako was not selected because learners are being taught in old army barracks but because of the dilapidated state of the school’s classrooms,” he explained.

While the aim of the initiative is to select two schools in each phase, Ekandjo said Omatako Primary School will be the only beneficiary during the second phase due to the great need of the school.

On his part Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua said the initiative comes at an opportune time to assist the government through the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture’s Friends of Education Initiative.

Uerikua also vowed that as a region they will fully support the initiative to ensure that everything is accounted for as far as adherence to quality and standards is concerned. He further highlighted that the project has an employment creation component that will play a big role in the lives of Tsumkwe residents.

The MTC Rural Schools initiative has thus far benefited two schools namely the Sizongoro Combined School in the Kavango East Region and Okondaune Primary School in Kunene.

Source: Namibia Press Agency