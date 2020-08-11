Namcor gets new board of directors

Minister of Public Enterprises, Leon Jooste, on Monday announced the appointment of the new National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) board of directors.

The appointments are made in line with Section 9 of the Public Enterprises Governance Act, No. 1 of 2019.

A statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday by the ministry said the new Namcor board comprises of Jennifer Comalie as the chairperson, deputised by Timoteus Ekandjo.

The other members are Engelhardt Kongoro, Florentia Amuenje, Onni-Ndangi Iithete, Selma Shimutwikeni and Tresia //Gowases.

Jooste encouraged the new board members to do their utmost to fulfil their fiduciary responsibilities and provide strategic leadership to the company.

The board’s term is effective from 10 August 2020 until 09 August 2023, which constitutes a three-year tenure

Source: Namibia Press Agency