NAMDIA records profit of N.dollars 150 million

Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) made a profit of N.dollars 150 million before tax and declared a dividend of N.dollars 80 million to Government, the company’s 2019/20 annual report indicates.

According to the report, NAMDIA performed relatively well during the 2019/20 financial year, despite the difficult market conditions, and contributed positively to the economy.

“As part of its tax obligations to the fiscus, NAMDIA paid N.dollars 63 million to the Ministry of Finance. We also contributed N.dollars 15 million to the Namibian Government’s Drought Relief Fund, which was established to provide assistance to farmers during the prevailing drought. Through our social economic development vehicle, the NAMDIA Foundation, we sponsored various sports codes, and the MTC Knockout Project aimed at combating domestic violence. We also partnered with Oculus Vision Centre, an organisation working with the School for the Visually Impaired,” the report reads.

An amount of N.dollars 62.9 million was paid in taxes to the Ministry of Finance as part of NAMDIA’s strategic planning to get a better perspective on the global diamond value chain, NAMDIA acquired 50 per cent of the midstream diamond cutting and polishing company, Namgem Diamond Manufacturing Company (Pty) Ltd, it adds.

NAMDIA’s commercial strategy is to deliver a market leading value proposition, which will encourage diamantaires from across the world to acquire rough diamonds from NAMDIA at market determined prices.

In terms of the Sales and Marketing Agreement, NAMDIA is to purchase, on behalf of Government, a Purchase Entitlement consisting of 15 per cent per annum of Namdeb Holdings’ total run-of-mine production, from the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), on an average 5.2-week cycle basis, 10 times a year.

“NAMDIA has thus been established as a rough diamond trader with business operations focused on the purchase of rough diamonds and the sale of these diamonds to the international diamond industry,” notes the report.

Source: Namibia Press Agency