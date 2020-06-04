Namibia on verge of achieving total HIV/AIDS epidemic control: Geingob

Namibia is on the verge of achieving total Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV\AIDS) epidemic control in line with the triple 90 goals, as the country’s HIV response stands at 94:96:95.

This means 94 per cent of people who are HIV positive know their status; 96 per cent are on Anti-Retroviral ARV treatment, and 95 per cent are virally suppressed.

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Hage Geingob said, as a result of this success, the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission yielded encouraging outcomes, whereby 97 per cent of babies born to HIV-positive mothers are HIV-free.

“The cooperation agreement between Namibia and the Government of the United States through its Presidents Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) continues to materially support our HIV/AIDS management programmes which has enabled us to achieve these gains,” Geingob noted.

Following the outbreak of Hepatitis E in 2017, Namibia have mobilized a national response in 10 regions, providing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene, where cases have been reported mostly from informal settlements.

Geingob said a total of 7,703 Hepatitis E cases and 65 deaths have been reported to date.

He further said while Namibia has done relatively well in its response to eliminate Malaria, the country is beginning to record some reversals, with an upswing in new cases following the last transmission season of September 2019 to April 2020 an increase attributed due to the good rainfalls and insufficient Indoor Residual Spraying coverage.

“As we mobilize resources into the immediate public health emergency of COVID-19, I caution stakeholders not to redirect all efforts and funding at the expense of other public healthcare response. Maintaining a balance will be critical to preserving the gains made,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency