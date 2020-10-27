Namibia Red Cross Society yesterday launched two outreach projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and households affected by the pandemic

The Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) yesterday launched two outreach projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and households affected by the pandemic.

The projects include livelihood grants worth N.dollars 500 which will be donated to 1 200 vulnerable households, which is to be repeated to the same households for another two months, as part of the NRCS’s COVID-19 Response Plan.

Additionally, the society also started to distribute hygiene packs to 154 households which will be completed in the next two weeks.

NRCS Board Chairperson Dr Rosa Persendt said the donation was done to allow selected households to take care of their most urgent needs, especially those related to food and hygiene.

“As standard Red Cross practice, we will implement a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation programme, which will include assessment activities during and after the intervention, we practice integrity in the way that we provide and receive support and accept individual and collective responsibility within the organisation,” Persendt noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency