Nganate delivers first SORA

Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate on Tuesday delivered his first State of the Region Address, in which he highlighted the region’s challenges and achievements during the 2019/20 financial year.

As per article 110A (sub article 5 and 6) of the Namibian Constitution, a State of the Region Address is delivered annually by governors, in which they reflect on projects and initiatives of the government at regional level and the implementation status of national developmental programmes.

Delivering his address under the theme ‘Growing Omaheke through innovation and enhancement of her agro-value chain potential, Nganate noted that the inhabitants of the region have great expectations in line with the basic rights of ordinary citizens.

“If we provide these basics, we will undoubtedly restore their dignity and give them back their sense of belonging,” he said.

The governor stressed the need to adopt and heed to the “new normal” in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, adding that the pandemic has brought an awakening to the need for accelerated service delivery.

He went on to highlight that amongst others, the SME training and mentorship scheme facilitated by the Gobabis Municipality in collaboration with the Financial Literacy Initiative and other partners was held between 01 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, from which 268 inhabitants benefited.

Moreover, he noted that the Gobabis Municipality extended the amnesty programme aimed at relieving pensioners and people living with disabilities from paying interest charges on their arrears to December 2020.

Additionally, the interest charged on residential accounts that are in arrears will be waived from 01 July 2020 until 30 June 2021.

The municipality further embarked on extensive road maintenance work throughout the entire town valued at N.dollars 3.4 million.

The governor lauded the Otjinene Village Council for striving strongly towards effective service delivery and development. He also applauded the Gobabis Correctional Facility for excelling in its hydroponic project, which was inaugurated in February 2019. Its produce is sold in local supermarkets and have also improved the offenders’ nutritional intake.

Nganate said the region in addition performed well in the health and education sectors.

“High poverty levels, unemployment, provision of basic services to the informal settlement, slow progress on the provision of houses and the lack of unity among the Gobabis business fraternity are among the challenges still faced by the region,” he added.

