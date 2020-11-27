Ngunaihe celebrates victory in Opuwo Urban

An overwhelmed newly elected Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Councillor for Opuwo Urban Constituency, Ueutjerevi Ngunaihe, could not hold back his gratitude to his supporters after he was declared the winner on Thursday.

As soon as the results of most polling stations for the just-ended Regional Council and Local Authority elections were released, PDM supporters and sympathisers took to Mbumbijazo Muharukua Street to celebrate their victory by singing and dancing.

Ngunaihe was contesting against independent candidate Fillimon Hepute, Nelson Humu of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), Swapo’s Weich Mupya and Matti Silvanus of the Independent Patriots for Change.

Ngunaihe, who during the 2015 Regional Council and Local Authority elections, lost to Swapo’s Mupya by a small margin, this time around beat his closest challenger, also Mupya, with 2 611 votes to Mupya’s 1 723.

Hepute and Kuvare got 118 votes each while Matti got 116 votes.

Ngunaihe told Nampa in an interview he is thankful for the support he got from PDM members and sympathisers during a very difficult election.

“This is a promise I make to my community, PDM leaders, PDM supporters and especially the Opuwo Urban residents – I will be there for you and do everything possible to bring about much-needed development,” said Ngunaihe.

He noted that he would start with education and early childhood development which is top of his agenda during his reign as Opuwo Urban Councillor so children can receive a good education.

“I will urge the community to work with me for the common goal of developing our constituency,” Ngunaihe said.

PDM also caused an upset at local authority level by gaining more seats than Swapo in the council chambers.

The official opposition will from next year be running the affairs at the Opuwo Town Council after gaining four seats to Swapo’s three, bringing an end to Swapo’s reign after five years in power.

The elections further saw Swapo losing the Khorixas, Sesfontein and Kamanjab constituencies to the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Opuwo Urban to the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), while they held on to Outjo with incumbent councillor Johannes Hitjindimbwa Antsino.

Khorixas will for the next five years be under the governance of Sebastian !Gobs, while Kamanjab will be run by Nico Somaeb and Sesfontein by Hendrik Gaobaeb, all from UDF.

PDM’s Tjimutambo Kakuva emerged victorious in the Epupa Constituency while Uaurikua Kakuva will hold on to Opuwo Rural.

Source: Namibia Press Agency