NHRA to make use of NamPol at future events: De Waal

The Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) will in future make use of the Namibian Police Force to control spectators at its events and enforce adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures.

This follows an incident where some spectators were unruly and ran onto the turf at a competition which took place at Okahandja on Saturday.

NHRA president Marthinus de Waal told Nampa the association will collaborate with NamPol in an interview on Monday.

“We sometimes find it difficult to deal with the matters therefore we will make use of the police at the turfs,” he said.

He added that despite the love for horse racing, spectators must not forget the difficult period of the pandemic the country is currently facing.

“It is compulsory to adhere to the current state of emergency regulations and the association is part and parcel of these rules. We’re an important stakeholder in the fight against the pandemic and therefore we should control ourselves at events,” De Waal stated.

He also advised racing clubs to control their fans.

“Some horse owners enter in the middle of the turf with their spectators, especially at main races. This practice might result in injuries for both people and horses, it must stop or it will force the association to punish clubs for that,” warned De Waal.

He however pointed out that medical personnel are always helpful at their events.

“They are always present because safety is our prime concern and they are the last people to leave the turf after everyone is gone,” he emphasised.

The next racing event is slated for Okamatapati on 16 August.

Source: Namibia Press Agency