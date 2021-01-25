Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanya on Sunday said there are no major issues that warrant the dismissal of Kavango East Governor Bonny Wakudumo.

This is after Kavango East Concerned Group (KECG) spokesperson Petersen Kambinda announced on Friday that they plan to hold a mass demonstration on 05 February to insist on having Wakudumo dismissed.

On 19 December 2020, Wakudumo appointed Chinese businessman Charlie Min Xie as an advisor on regional developmental issues, a decision which sparked public outcry particularly from the KECG, who held a demonstration and wrote a petition to President Hage Geingob asking that Wakudumo be relieved of his duties.

This demonstration was followed by an apology from Wakudumo, who also reversed his decision to appoint Xie.

“On 29 December 2020 we wrote a petition to Geingob requesting him to relieve the governor of his duties. We have not received feedback up to today,” Kambinda said.

He said the president’s office has not acknowledged the letter or provided any indication that the matter is receiving his attention.

“It is against this background that the neglected people of this region will stage a demonstration on 05 February. We will all wear red attire on the day to reiterate our petition to the president,” he said.

Approached for comment, Kamwanya said in as much as the KECG has the right to demand the dismissal of Wakudumo through their demonstration, the group should be careful as Xie is Namibian although not by birth and he thus has the same rights as any Namibian born in the country.

Kamwanya said he understands the sentiments of the group as they stem from the general treatment Chinese businesspeople get when it comes to tender allocations, ill treatment of Namibian workers, and the fact that they dominate the market in many areas.

He said Geingob should however respond to the people as a lack of a response fuels their anger, before stating that he is not aware of major transgressions from Wakudumo that warrant his dismissal.

“If so, people should provide proof,” he said.

Approached for comment, State House Press Secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari said the president will respond, but did not clarify when or how.

Source: Namibia Press Agency