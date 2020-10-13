Ohangwena governor asks youth to behaveOhangwena governor asks youth to behave

Ohangwena Region Governor, Walde Ndevashiya has called on young people in the region to refrain from being undisciplined and insulting and disrespecting leaders if they are to be successful in their lives.

Ndevashiya, who was speaking during his youth engagement at the Billy Mwaningange Rural Development Centre in the Ohangwena Region’s Ondobe Constituency on Tuesday, said the notion that youth must respect their elders has completely vanished in the country.

“You must respect the elders at all levels in our society, be it politicians or church and community leaders,” urged the governor, adding that ill-disciplined youth achieve nothing in life.

Ndevashiya also advised the young people to refrain from criminal activities, adding that crime is increasing in Ohangwena and the youth should be part of the fight against social ills.

He at the same time expressed concern over the slow pace the nation is experiencing towards the achievement of the aspirations of Vision 2030.

Vison 2030 is a national dream for Namibia to become an industrialised country by the year 2030, but Ndevashiya believes the time is running out and the nation needs to adopt a culture of business unusual and think out of the box if an industrialised Namibia by her people is to be realised.

Speaking at the same event, Warrant Officer Kaume Iitumba of the Namibian Police Force Community Affairs office bemoaned that crime is increasing in the region, saying it is a result of alcohol abuse, poverty, lack of education and lack of parental care.

Iitumba noted that safety and security officers need the youth support ineffective maintenance of law and order more than ever before.

Source: Namibia Press Agency