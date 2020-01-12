Okakarara public prosecutor arrested for alleged drunk driving

A 29-year-old public prosecutor stationed at the Okakarara Magistrate's Court in the Otjozondjupa Region, was on Saturday night arrested on a charge of drunk driving.

Acting police commander in the region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Khairabeb in an interview with Nampa on Sunday confirmed the arrest of prosecutor Johannes Inongelwa.

Khairabeb said the prosecutor was found to have been operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the town.

The prosecutor was however released on a police bail of N.dollar 2 000 on Sunday morning, Khairabeb said.

He is expected to make his formal court appearance on Monday at Okakarara, said Khairbeb.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency