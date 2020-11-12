Old Mutual celebrates 100 years of existence in Namibia

Twenty-four per cent of Namibians that are of working age are direct customers of Old Mutual Namibia.

This was revealed by Old Mutual Namibia Group Chief Executive Officer, Kosmas Egumbo during a live broadcast celebrating 100 years of the company’s existence in Namibia.

Egumbo said the journey wasn’t always easy, however, they managed to keep their focus on what was important for the customers and managed to follow a non-linear path in finding solutions, adding that these solutions had to pass the test of showing that they care about social, environmental and governance issues.

“Today we are here to look back and celebrate not just 100 years of existence but a century of making a difference in the country. Making a difference in the lives of our customers, past and present. Making a difference in the careers of our current and former employees. Making a difference in our engagements with our stakeholders, and very importantly, making a difference in the communities and the environment in which we operate,” he said.

He noted that for this celebration, they ponder on 100 years of consistently, putting the customer at the centre of everything they do and commit to rolling out targeted solutions where the uniqueness of the needs, aspirations and behaviours of customers are at the centre of how they show up.

“The Old Mutual family persevered and bought into the purpose and vision of the company. Today all can see that Old Mutual became an integral part of the Namibian fabric, and just about every Namibian who owns or contributes towards their long-term savings or investment is invested in Old Mutual,” he said.

He further said that individuals and institutions from all walks of life have put their trust in the company acknowledging their contribution to the making of the brand.

“The trust that individuals and institutions have bestowed upon us with providing them with tailor-made solutions for their unique needs in respect of insurance, protection, investment, savings and lending, has propelled us into a market-leading position making us the leading life insurance company in the country,” he said.

Old Mutual has a workforce of over 900 of which more than 58 per cent are female.

Source: Namibia Press Agency