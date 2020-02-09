Omusati athletics championship crowns Matias Shafodino best sprinter

Omusati Region 2020 athletics championship that ended at Oshakati in the Oshana Region on Saturday has crowned Matias Shafodino from Zone 1 as the best sprinter of the tournament.

Competing as an under 17-year-old boy, Shafodino clocked with a time of 00:11:66 in the 100-metres (m) and 00:23:65 in the 200m running.

Matias' zone was also crowned the best with 22 gold medals, followed by Zone 4 and 2 with 10 and 5 gold medals, respectively.

Chairperson of the Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) in the Omusati Region, Vaino Shimutwikeni told Nampa on Sunday that it was a successful event, as 230 children from all four zones in the region participated and put forth their respective talents.

The children, Shimutwikeni said, participated only in 3 000m, 1 500m, 800m, 400m, 200m and 100m as they have already completed their field items during their zonal competitions in the region.

The championship served as a selection of best athletes that will represent the region during the sub-nationals due to take place also at Oshakati on 07 March for the four northern regions of Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto.

Shimutwikeni said best athletes to be chosen during the four-region sub-nationals will represent the said regions during the national athletics championship slated for Windhoek on 18 April when national champions will be selected for the Confederation of Schools Sport Association of Southern Africa (COSSASA).

According to Shimutwikeni, COSSASA championship is to be held at Bulawayo in Zimbabwe from 1-3 May this year.

I am quite happy athletes, teachers, principals and all stakeholders demonstrated good cooperation by positively contributing to the success of our regional championship, stated the Omusati regional NSSU chairperson, adding that government provided not vehicle for the children's transportation.

He pointed out that teachers from participating schools used their personal vehicles to transport the children to and from Oshakati.

Omusati is the first northern region to finish its regional athletics championship.

