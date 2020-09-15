Onandova man commits suicide after allegedly attacking girlfriend

A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Onandova village in the Ohangwena Region on Monday.

Confirming the incident to Nampa on Tuesday, the Namibian Police Force’s coordinator of crime investigations in the region, Deputy Commissioner Zacharias Amakali identified the deceased as Mushiwete Wilho Pilukeni.

The incident occurred between 22h30 and 23h00 after the deceased allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a panga.

Amakali said the woman is aged 34 and is an Angolan national.

She was admitted to the Engela District Hospital and is in stable condition.

“It is reported that before committing suicide, the deceased cut his girlfriend with a panga on the left shoulder and on the neck,” Amakali said, adding that the alleged attack happened after the woman ended their relationship.

Pilukeni’s next of kin were informed of his death and police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency