Oshana regional councillor for the Ondangwa Urban Constituency, Leonard Negonga has called on inhabitants of his constituency to respect and adhere to COVID-19 regulations put in place to curb further spread of the pandemic in the country.

Negonga made the call during his first consultative meeting for the year with the constituency’s traditional leaders, local authority councillors and leaders of the committees in the respective Ondangwa informal settlements.

He told those present that he is disturbed to see groups of young people sitting at cuca shops and shebeens sharing bottles of alcohol.

“People of such attitude are exposing themselves and others to the COVID-19 infection and contribute to a further spread of the virus in our community,” Negonga noted.

He appealed to parents to assist the government in its quest to fight the pandemic by talking to their children to impress upon them the importance of adhering to the COVID-19 preventative measures.

The councillor also wants people to avoid overcrowding at alcohol outlets, adhering to social distancing and washing and sanitising their hands regularly at all times to prevent infection.

At the same meeting, Negonga urged leaders in his constituency to remain united to the benefit of the entire Ondangwa community.

Leaders of the committees in the informal settlements during the meeting asked for training for them to be equipped with the knowledge relevant for development in settlements.

“Our town councillors should facilitate the training, which is long overdue,” one of the leaders of the settlement committees suggested.

Source: Namibia Press Agency