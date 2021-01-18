A 52-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of N.dollars 20 000 at Ongwediva on Saturday.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police Force’s Community Affairs office in a statement said the robbery occurred in front of the victim’s house in the Better Housing residential area around 12h00.

The woman withdrew the N.dollars 20 000 from the Bank Windhoek branch at the Oshana Regional Mall, where she was taken by a friend.

When they arrived at the woman’s house they were allegedly attacked by four men. Aiyambo said two of the attackers pointed knives at the victims and grabbed their handbags, while the other two punctured the rear tyres of their car with knives.

They fled the scene in a white Golf with Ondangwa registration. Aiyambo said besides the N.dollars 20 000, the men also got away with N.dollars 900 in the women’s handbags and two cell phones valued at a combined N.dollars 3 640.

“The handbags were later found dumped on the Okatana-Omatando gravel road near the Ongwediva bridge,” he said.

No arrests have been made yet and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency