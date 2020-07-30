Oshana Governor says year 2019/20 presented people with challenges of prolonged drought, economic downturn and lately, the novel coronavirus pandemic

Oshana Governor, Elia Irimari said the year 2019/20 has presented the people of his region with challenges of prolonged drought, economic downturn and lately, the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Irimari made these remarks whilst presenting his 2019/20 State of the Region Address at Oshakati today, adding that the challenges, especially the threat of COVID-19, not only disrupted past socio-economic gains, but are persistently continuing to threaten the livelihood and simultaneously suppressing regional efforts of building a more resilient and prosperous region.

“We should not allow the impact of COVID-19 and other challenges to define our destiny, but they should rather unite us in all our resolves to restore and further develop our region,” Irimari stated.

He went on to say the Oshana Region experienced an apolitically stable 2019/20, which remains a prerequisite for a peaceful and productive nation.

Optimum economic growth and social cohesion, Irimari said, can only be realised in an economy which is politically stable.

“It is for this reason that I condemn the disturbing phenomenon of disorderly debates as recently observed in Parliament as opposed to deliberations on real issues and challenges affecting our people,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency