Oshikuyu villagers in land dispute

A group of villagers at Oshikuyu village No.2 in the Omusati Region’s Etayi Constituency is up in arms, accusing the village leadership of ignoring their grazing needs in favour of people who have more money.

The group’s spokespersons, Immanuel Sakaria and Paulus Erastus, claimed in an interview with Nampa at the village on Thursday that their leadership defied villagers’ request not to allocate a three hectare portion of common grazing land to the son of a businessman from a neighbouring village last week.

The duo, supported by other villagers, claimed that a sub-headman of the village, Neshelo Nauyoma is at the forefront of the allocation of the land as he is housing the workers recruited to fence off the land in question.

“The fencing off is already being done without our consent, despite our request for the village leadership to stop it forthwith,” the villagers claimed.

They, however, noted that the workers were not present on the disputed land on Thursday. “But we shall take the matter up with a higher authority for consideration, once the workers pitch up again to continue with the fencing of our common grazing land,” they said.

Approached for comment, Nauyoma said the village leadership has allocated the disputed portion of land to a certain Hafeni Shetweni, who is in need of land.

“They (villagers) disputed the allocation of the land in question and as such, we have retracted our decision while we are consulting our seniors (sub-district leadership) to advise us accordingly,” Nauyoma explained.

Situated some 20 kilometres in the north of Oshakati, Oshikuyu village No.2 falls under the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority.

