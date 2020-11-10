Otjiwarongo suspected armed robbers appear in court

Two of the six people linked to an armed robbery that took place at the Cash and Carry wholesaler at Otjiwarongo last Wednesday, made their first appearances in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The two are 28-year-old Petrus Nekaku and Hilma Fresiano, 34.

Four other male suspects who were detained with Nekaku and Fresiano last Thursday were released from police custody on Saturday.

Nekaku and Fresiano appeared before Otjiwarongo Magistrate Karel Muyeghu, who read them their legal rights to engage a private lawyer of their choice; apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice’s Legal Aid Directorate or defend themselves in court.

They both opted for the Legal Aid lawyer.

Public prosecutor Joas Neemwatya, who represented the State in the matter, agreed to grant bail of N.dollars 1 000 to Fresiano, saying the stolen items found at her house in the Ombili informal settlement on 05 November shortly after the alleged robbery, were taken there by someone who is now on the run.

Fresiano paid the bail money, while Nekaku was remanded in custody.

Their case was postponed to 01 February 2021 for further police investigations.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for Otjozondjupa, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas told Nampa on Monday six suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery. They fled with N.dollars 196 700 and bottles of alcohol and soft drinks from the shop.

They were allegedly armed with guns and assaulted the six security guards who were on duty at the premises between 21h45 and 22h15 Wednesday night.

“The suspects tied up the guards with ropes and removed their uniforms, which they then put on to impersonate the guards,” she said.

However, a taxi they used as a gateway that night was spotted in town in the early hours of Thursday and was stopped by the police, said Andreas.

“All six stolen uniforms were found in that taxi along with the car key and cellphone of the manager of the shop,” she said.

Andreas added that some of the stolen alcohol and drinks were also recovered from a house in Ombili on Thursday, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Source: Namibia Press Agency