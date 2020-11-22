Otjozondjupa Swapo members hold final star rally at Otjiwarongo

Members of the Swapo Party in the Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday gathered at Otjiwarongo to campaign for the party’s candidates in the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

The star rally at Otjiwarongo was addressed by the party president, Hage Geingob at the Mokati Sports Stadium.

It started with a convoy of nearly 100 cars in Dr Libertine Amathila Street, ending in the Ombili informal settlement at the town.

The rally was attended by party candidates from the seven constituencies in the region – Tsumkwe, Grootfontein, Otavi, Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Okahandja and Omatako.

“Swapo is the only tested and trusted party that brought about peace, democracy and freedom we are enjoying today in all the 14 regions. We know that our people want us to do more, meaning they have hope in us. Therefore, go out in large numbers on 25 November 2020 to vote for Swapo,” said Geingob.

He said the voters must give a chance to the Swapo candidates vying for the regional and local authority political positions so that they prove themselves in delivering quality services in the next five years.

“Elect the people who you know so that once the election is over, you can go and knock at their doors and ask water. We know they need to deliver issues of bread and butter,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Swapo Party candidates, Marlay Mbakera who is vying for the Otjiwarongo Constituency, said her party is well aware that people in constituencies and local authorities need improved services.

“We know your needs and we promise to deliver once elected to power. We also know about the deteriorating working relationships between the employees and employers in farms, security companies, mining and charcoal industries, which we promise to fix,” she said.

Swapo has fielded candidates in all the seven constituencies of the region and into five local authority councils at Okahandja, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Grootfontein.

A special voting election exercise is expected to take place on Monday of officials of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), seagoing personnel and uniformed officers who will assist the ECN on the national voting day on Wednesday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency