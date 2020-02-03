Police constable arrested for alleged robbery at Okahandja

A 29-year-old police constable stationed in the Omaheke Region was on Saturday night arrested at Okahandja for allegedly robbing a man of his money and shoes.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the suspect police officer was part of a gang of four men who were armed with empty bottles during the alleged robbery.

Andreas said the incident occurred at about 21h45 on Saturday night when the four men were seen walking down a street in which a 28-year-old man who was also walking in the same street with his male friend was robbed.

The police officer and his gang allegedly stopped the victim and started to attack him with empty bottles they used as weapons to smash his face several times and also kicking and punching him on the body, said Andreas.

Andreas further said that when the victim was overpowered by them, the suspect police constable and his three gang members were heard demanding money and fancy sandals from the victim.

The gang was also allegedly seen forcefully removing N.dollars 800 from the victim and his sandals which are valued at N.dollars 350, she said.

The victim and his friend then reported the matter to the Okahandja Police Station and the suspected police officer and one of his alleged gang member were arrested the same Saturday night.

The suspected police officer and his accomplice are expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court during this week.

Other two suspects in the same matter are yet to be arrested.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency