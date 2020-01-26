Police vehicle transporting murder suspect overturn near Otjiwarongo

A police vehicle that was transporting a Zimbabwean man suspected of murdering a 10-year-old girl in Windhoek, on Sunday overturned near Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region.

The Head of the Namibian Police Force's Public Relations Unit, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirm to Nampa on Sunday that the incident occurred 10 kilometers outside Otjiwarongo on the Otjiwarongo/ Okahandja road.

The Zimbabwean man was arrested along with a Zimbabwean woman at the turn-off to Okakarara on the B1 road.

'Soon after the arrest the officers had to refuel at Otjiwarongo police station and the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle,' she said.

Shikwambi said the vehicle occupants a Warrant officer, Sergeant officer and the suspect sustain slight to serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

She also emphasis that the woman suspect and the children of the suspects were being transported in a different vehicle.

Three people have been arrested thus far in connection with the murder of a girl whose body was found in a skip in Windhoek on Saturday.

The body of the girl, thought to be between seven and 10, was found burnt beyond recognition in a skip in Ooievaar Street.

