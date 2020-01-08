Preparations for the by-elections slated for 15 January, are well on track

Preparations for the by-elections of the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Walvis Bay Urban and Khomasdal Constituencies, slated for 15 January, are well on track.

The by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of sitting councilors in the respective constituencies on 18 October 2019 in compliance with section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, no. 5 of 2014 and article 46 and 47 of the Namibian constitution in order to qualify them to be nominated as candidates on a list of candidates for the members of the National Assembly.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia Chief Electoral Officer, Theo Mujoro in a media statement issued here yesterday said the supplementary registration of voters for the four constituencies was conducted from 1-2 November 2019, with the provisional voters' registration having been displayed for inspection on 05 November 2019 for public scrutiny and objections against the names of persons included therein.

The final voters' registers were published on 20 December 2019.

He said the first level check of the Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted on 07 January 2020 in the presence of political party agents and representatives of independent candidates.

