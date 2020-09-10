President on Thursday sent a message of condolences to President of South Africa and the family of Advocate who died on Wednesday

President Hage Geingob on Thursday sent a message of condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and the family of Advocate George Bizos, who died on Wednesday.

Bizos was 92 years old.

In his message of condolences shared with the media, Geingob said South Africa has lost a giant and a courageous defender of justice who stood firm on the side of rights and freedom for the black majority in South Africa and the region.

He said Bizos, who defended Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki at the Rivonia Trial in 1963-64, leaves behind a legacy of outstanding service during the struggle for equal rights in South Africa.

Advocate Bizos was the last surviving member of the Rivonia Trial Defence team.

Source: Namibia Press Agency