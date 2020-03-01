President paid a courtesy visit to the leader of the Ondonga Traditional Authority Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo

President Hage Geingob paid a courtesy visit to the leader of the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA), Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo, at his Onambango village palace in the Oshana Region's Uukwiyu Constituency yesterday.

It was Geingob's first visit to the Onambango Ondonga palace since the coronation of Nangolo as the new leader of the OTA in June 2019.

Speaking during the visit, Geingob said his delegation, including amongst others Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, was at Onambango to congratulate Nangolo and wish him well for his appointment as the new leader of Ondonga.

Geingob used the same platform to once again call on Namibians to embrace unity within their diversity of culture and traditions.

He then expressed hope that Nangolo, as an individual with a military background of good discipline, will lead the Ondonga community in the same fashion.

Source: Namibia Press Agency