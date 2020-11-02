President yesterday congratulated Tanzania’s President on his re-election as Head of State

President Hage Geingob yesterday congratulated Tanzania’s President John Magufuli on his re-election as Head of State, following general elections held on 28 October 2020.

In his congratulatory message, Geingob said Tanzania was a dependable frontline state of Namibia’s liberation movement.

He noted that since independence, the two countries have consolidated partnerships to respond to the changing demands of their people.

“I look forward to working with President Magufuli as we harness opportunities for the shared prosperity of our people, the development of our sister countries and the entire Southern African Development Community,” he said.

Geingob also congratulated Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi for winning the elections in Zanzibar. Mwinyi is the eighth president of the semi-autonomous region of Tanzania.

Source: Namibia Press Agency