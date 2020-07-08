Primary schools in ||Kharas record above 70 per cent learner turnout on first day

||Kharas Director of Education, Arts and Culture, |Awebahe ||Hoeseb said the region recorded a turnout of between 70 and 90 per cent of pre-primary to Grade 3 learners on the first day of school.

All schools have been closed since March this year when the country recorded two cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-primary to Grade 3 learners returned to school for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday.

In a discussion with the media on Wednesday, the director said most of the learners that did not return to school as yet were the children of farm workers and parents who were retrenched during the lockdown and who moved elsewhere.

â€œSome parents also told school principals that they will return the learners once they have received social grants so that they can at least buy toiletries for the children, especially those who are in the hostels,â€ he said.

||Hoeseb said out of the 45 primary schools in the region, only SC Vries Primary School at Snyfontein was not able to resume with face-to-face classes as the solar panel at the school is being repaired for the provision of water.

The director called on the inhabitants to rally their support behind the government and support the education system put in place.

â€œWe are all in this, we must hold hands, school principals, teachers, learners, education inspectors, director and the community – we have to support the system together,â€ he said.

He further said some of the school principals in the region have suggested that learners returning from the Erongo Region should first be subjected to COVID-19 testing and only be allowed to return to school once cleared of the virus.

â€œOf course we will make this suggestion through our executive director to the Health Ministry, but the teachers and community members should avoid stigmatising people or learners from Erongo and assume that they are the ones spreading the virus,â€ he cautioned.

||Hoeseb went on to say the parents of children who have not returned to school should ensure that they continue collecting study materials from the schools and engage the teachers to assist those learners still at home.

â€œYou cannot be in a remote area and expect teachers to transport materials for your child, it is the parentsâ€™ duty to ensure that their children get the materials and that these materials are returned to school for assessment,â€ said ||Hoeseb.

He added that parents should not allow their children to be at home because of not having face masks as the ministry provides learners who do not have masks with masks.

When Nampa visited some schools in Keetmanshoop on Tuesday, tippy taps, hand sanitiser and one and a half metre markings were observed as learners made their way back to school.

Learners’ temperature was also screened as they entered the school premises.

