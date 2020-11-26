Provisional results for Omulonga and Oshikunde Constituencies
The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results for the Omulonga Constituency in the Ohangwena Region. The provisional election results are as follows:
Swapo Party – Erickson Ndawanifa – 5 102
Independent Patriots for Change – Tangeni Nangolo – 833
Independent Candidate – Fimaneka Shikongo – 296
The provisional election results for Oshikunde Constituency in the Ohangwena Region are as follows:
Independent Patriots for Change – Nghipuhafo Haunawa – 344
Swapo Party – Lonia Kaishungu – 3 796
Both of these constituencies have no local authorities.
Source: Namibia Press Agency