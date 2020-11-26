Provisional results for Omulonga and Oshikunde Constituencies

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results for the Omulonga Constituency in the Ohangwena Region. The provisional election results are as follows:

Swapo Party – Erickson Ndawanifa – 5 102

Independent Patriots for Change – Tangeni Nangolo – 833

Independent Candidate – Fimaneka Shikongo – 296

The provisional election results for Oshikunde Constituency in the Ohangwena Region are as follows:

Independent Patriots for Change – Nghipuhafo Haunawa – 344

Swapo Party – Lonia Kaishungu – 3 796

Both of these constituencies have no local authorities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency