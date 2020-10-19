Rehoboth woman allegedly kills boyfriend

A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Rehoboth on Sunday after she allegedly stabbed to death her 32-year-old boyfriend.

The Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for Hardap, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay told Nampa on Monday the incident occurred around 03h30 in Block E.

“It is alleged that the two were drinking together when they started arguing. They then went home where they continued arguing, leading to the stabbing of the man twice in the chest with a knife. He died on the spot,’ Clay said.

The next of kin of the deceased were not yet informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Clay said the body of a 47-year-old man was found hanging from a tree with a wire around his neck on Sunday at the sewerage dam in Rehoboth’s Block E informal settlement.

The body was found by a passer-by around 08h00 and no suicide note was found.

The deceased was identified as Jan Windstaan and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

It is not known why Windstaan committed suicide and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency