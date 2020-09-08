Schools in Kunene Region face challenges of ablution facilities and renovations

Eighteen schools out of 69 with grades 7, 8 and 9 in the Kunene Region still face challenges of ablution facilities and renovations, despite having had to resume with face to face learning yesterday.

The deputy director of education in the region, Alwina !Aebes told Nampa in an interview her office is doing its best to ensure that there are proper ablution facilities at schools in remote areas because such a shortage poses a health hazard.

Her office involved relevant stakeholders to assist in this regard and is positive that the issue of ablution facilities will be resolved before the rest of the grades resume with face to face learning, !Aebes said.

She added that without the proper ablution facilities, they cannot have all learners return to school.

!Aebes further stressed that these are minor problems as the schools have prepared to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 in terms of water availability and sanitisers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency