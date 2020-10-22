SDFN to construct 32 low-cost houses in Swakopmund

A memorandum of understanding between the Swakopmund Municipality and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) branch in Swakopmund will enable the construction of 32 low-cost houses at Swakopmund.

The MoU was signed in order to fast track the delivery of affordable land, services and shelter to organized low-income community groups in Swakopmund, the two parties said.

It also came about in order to coordinate the increasing demand of secure land tenure, the provision of basic services like bulk water, sewerage and the construction of decent houses for low-income communities in Swakopmund.

Erongo Governor, Neville Andre-Itope at the site handover here on Wednesday noted with concern how access to residential land and housing is one of the biggest barriers to home ownership in the country, despite efforts by local government to meet the needs of the people.

“I must admit however that it is indeed pleasing to note that Council has made significant progress in terms of addressing the housing challenge and provision of land to its residents. I am also inspired by the work of SDFN who have 14 active groups who have constructed 66 houses in Swakopmund to date,” he noted.

The houses will be constructed on two 5 000 square metre erven which was availed by the council to the SDFN. The federation will be responsible for the layout, designing of services, installation of the sewer and water infrastructure as well as the construction of all houses, with the work for the services infrastructure and construction expected to be done according to the stipulated local authority quality standards – the authority will provide oversight in this regard.

Swakopmund Mayor Nehemia Absalom appreciated the role played by the council and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, which has been spearheading the mobilization of informal settlement communities and those occupying backyard structure, in delivering housing for community members.

“This model has proven to work as they continue to ensure that our community members who have been long struggling become home owners,” he noted.

Johanna Nembungu, the regional facilitator for the Erongo SDFN who has been a member of the federation since its inception in Swakopmund in 1996, expressed that although she has already acquired her own house through the federation, she will not stop fighting for others to get theirs as well.

Source: Namibia Press Agency