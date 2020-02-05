Sesfontein Constituency office donates water and gardening equipment to community

The Sesfontein Constituency office in the Kunene region has handed over gardening appliances and money to be used for water and sanitation improvement, on Tuesday to its communities.

The official hand over ceremony took place from 03 February to 04 February in Sesfontien, Omuramba and Omatendeka in the Sesfontien constituency.

Sesfontein constituency councillor, Julius Kaujova, said people who submitted applications assistance with garden tools, their requests were scrutinized and their gardens were visited as well before approval was done to receive the materials.

Kaujova added that the purpose of garden tools is to assist people to strongly engage in Agricultural activities to improve food security in the region and to mitigate hunger starvation. We believe that gardening can bring about positive change in people's lives, in our communities, and in the environment, he said.

The councillor handed over (10) 5000 litres water tanks, 33 water pipes, 4 hand digging forks, 4 spades rakes, 5 wheelbarrows, (12) 50 kilograms of wires, and assorted seeds for planting, to 13 beneficiaries from the communities of Anker, Omuramba, Warmquelle, Okatambi, Ongongo, Otjindakui, Okatambi and Otjikndavirongo.

The gardening materials are said to be worth N. dollars 1 88 773.70.

Apart from gardening appliances, another 14 beneficiaries from the constituency also received water materials worth N. dollars 444 000, said Kaujova.

In a separate occasion, the councillor also facilitated an N. dollars 70 000 in cash donations from Omatendeka conservancy to the community of Omuramba village for water and sanitation improvement.

Kaujova noted that the objective of water material distribution is to mitigate drought and portable water shortage in the communities in order to improve water supply, sanitation and economic growth with mutual reinforcing and has the potential to improve the lives of poor people. However, Kaujova urged the beneficiaries to use the materials for the indented purpose and not to be left in the sun to get damaged and unused.

