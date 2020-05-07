Seven ||Kharas tailors receive material to produce face masks

Seven Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the ||Kharas Region on Thursday received material from the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development (MITSMED) to produce facial masks.

The seven SME’s are from three constituencies in the region namely the Berseba, Keetmanshoop Urban and the constituencies and they are expected to produce at least 30 000 masks that will be sold at a cost of between N.dollars 15 and N.dollars 20.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Seth Kisting the regional head in the MITSMED said all tailors will be given guidelines on the standard of the masks to ensure the production of good quality masks.

“Government is also in the process of negotiating with the SME’s that are making face masks if they can sell them to government so that government will be able to give at no cost to the vulnerable communities. So in the future we will come to you and buy this masks,” he said.

||Kharas Governor Aletha Frederick urged the beneficiaries to produce masks that are conform to the set standards adding that it should not just be because of the money they will get from selling the masks but quality should be first.

“When you do something you have to set certain standards to your work, so that at the end your end product sell itself. The efforts that you will put in place to produce face masks will put in place to produce face masks will determine whether your product will be sold, be proud of your work and so improve your living standard,” said Frederick.

One of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Binga owner of Elzan needle work CC from the Berseba constituency extended a word of appreciation to government and MITSMED.

“Thank you government, since this virus started we wanted to make this masks but because of we did not have the materials our hands were cut off, but now will try to our best ability to produce the masks that are of the standard required,” she said.

The stage two State of Emergency regulation 5 states that it is compulsory to wear a mask in public and those people found not wearing one will be fined N.dollars 2 000 or face six months imprisonment.

Source: Namibia Press Agency