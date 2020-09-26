Shangula inaugurates health port facility at Ariamsvlei

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the art port health facility at the Ariamsvlei border post.

The fully furnished pre-fabricated facility that consists of a screening point, ablution facility, four isolation and a guardrooms was constructed by the Anglo American Namibia Foundation in partnership with De Beers Group.

A similar facility was also constructed at the Noordoewer border post, which cost the two entities N.dollars 4.4 million.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shangula said the role of the port health facility is to serve as the first line of defense to protect the citizens of Namibia and visitors against the transmission of communicable diseases associated with cross-border movement of people, conveyances, baggage, cargo and imported consignments.

‘Port health service plays an important role in the prevention and control of the international spread of diseases and creates a safe environment at ports of entry through pest control, waste management, inspection of point of entry, water quality and monitoring and other public health threats at designated points of entry,’ said Shangula.

The minister added that port health service undertakes disease surveillance, screening and reporting of diseases and public health conditions from external sources that may threaten the health and safety of the people of Namibia.

The minister called on the communities of the two border settlement to take ownership of the facilities, before extending a word of gratitude towards Anglo American Namibia Foundation and De Beers Group for the gesture.

Also speaking at the event, Namibian Police Force Head of Administration for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto extended a word of thanks to Anglo American Namibia Foundation and De Beers Group for the renovations of the guardroom at Ariamsvlei in support towards the combating of crime.

He added that the guardroom will be used to monitor the flow of vehicles and people across the border and will also serve as shelter to police officers against harsh weather conditions.

‘We thank you for your selfless gesture in this time of need and we are assuring you that these facilities will be taken good care of,’ said Hamukoto.

Source: Namibia Press Agency