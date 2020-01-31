Some people disgruntled residents of Block E in Rehoboth grabbed land yesterday morning, saying they are tired of slow or non-existent delivery of urban land to landless residents

About 100 disgruntled residents of Block E in Rehoboth grabbed land yesterday morning, saying they are tired of slow or non-existent delivery of urban land to landless residents.

The land they occupied is situated on the open space opposite the Rehoboth Urban East Constituency office.

A pensioner who was assisting her granddaughter said 18 people live in zinc houses in her backyard due to the lack of land.

Head of Housing and Property at the Rehoboth Town Council, Ulrich Khachab who arrived at the scene with members of the Namibian Police Force, informed the residents that their action is illegal and they should contact his office for advice.

The action you took today is illegal and has repercussions as the area you are busy grabbing land on is not meant to be a residential area, he said.

