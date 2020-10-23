Spanish language and Venezuelan culture programme launched

The Embassy of Venezuela in Namibia on Tuesday officially launched its inaugural class on the Spanish language and Venezuelan culture here.

A first for Namibia, the programme is a one-year course and has 15 participants.

Venezuela’s Ambassador to Namibia, Omar Berroteran in a media statement said: “Through the teaching of the Spanish language, we are establishing important bridges of communication and understanding of our historical and cultural processes which translates into the expansion of the channels of solidarity and cooperation that our governments carry out.”

He added that in the immediate future, it will be the course participants themselves, including government officials, student leaders and members of the local media who will lead the twinning processes between Venezuela and Namibia.

On her part, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu thanked the Venezuelan government and people for the cooperation plans promoted by the Venezuelan diplomatic mission, which she said enhance the historical ties of brotherhood in 30 years of bilateral relations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency